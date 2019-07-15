Lucas Darryl Bradwell, of North Vancouver, is wanted in connection with the robbery of a TD Canada Trust in Sidney on July 9. RCMP believe he is still on Vancouver Island. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

RCMP say a North Vancouver man is wanted in connection with the robbery of a Vancouver Island bank last week.

Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Lucas Darryl Bradwell, wanted for a ‘bold midday robbery’ at the TD Canada Trust on Beacon Avenue in Sidney.

On the afternoon of July 9, a man entered the bank and produced a note demanding cash be handed over.

After receiving the money, the man left the bank and took off northbound on Fifth Street. Despite a quick response from Sidney North Saanich RCMP, the General Investigation Section (GIS) and police dog services, the suspect wasn’t located.

READ ALSO: RCMP looking for suspect in ‘bold midday’ Sidney bank robbery

READ ALSO: Police seek witnesses after man assaulted at Central Saanich bus stop

RCMP say contributions from multiple police agencies and members of the community helped them identify the suspect.

“This is another example of how offenders from outside our communities will still be held accountable for offences committed within our jurisdiction,” said Cpl. Kevin Shaw of the Sidney North Saanich GIS. “In this investigation we were grateful for the assistance provided by the Victoria, Vancouver and Abbotsford Police Departments and the Oceanside RCMP.”

RCMP believe Bradwell is still on Vancouver Island and ask the public to call 911 if they see him. Anyone with knowledge of Bradwell’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Just Posted

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

Junior Bandits strong at Montana State Invitational

The Bandits battled hard in the tournament that saw them lose a close game in the semi-finals

City confirms its CAO is on medical leave

David Kim, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Cranbrook, is on medical leave

East Kootenay Volleyball has seven athletes at BC Cup

The seven athletes make up half of the team that is representing Zone 1 -Kootenays at the tournament

Cranbrook U13 Bandits are Slugfest champions

After going 4-0 in round-robin play the Bandits beat the Calgary Cubs in the championship game

Wasa man stabbed four times at own home

The suspect fled the scene.

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

Most Read