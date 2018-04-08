B.C. vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

15 were killed when the team bus was hit by a semi on a Saskwatchewan highway

A vigil is being planned in Ladner to coincide with one held at the Humboldt Broncos’ home arena tonight.

The Ladner Lighthouse Church will be holding a 6 p.m. vigil for those who want to pay their respects to the victims of the tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan Friday where 15 people died.

“Struggling with the tragedy in Saskatchewan? You are invited to gather for a prayer vigil at our place Sunday night (April 8th). Coincides with and shows solidarity with the one in Humboldt. Sometimes it helps to share the grief by just being with others,” the event page read.

Former Surrey Eagles hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash

Saskatchewan police said there were 29 people including the driver on board the Humboldt Broncos bus when the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Highway 35 north of Tisdale.

The team was on its way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Darren Opp, president of the Hawks, said a semi T-boned the players’ bus.

B.C. hockey moms' jersey campaign supports Humboldt Broncos

Bus driver Glen Doerksen was among those who died in the crash, along with sports reporter Tyler Bieber, head coach Darcy Haugan and 12 players. Adam Herold, 16, was the youngest victim.

The community of Humboldt will hold their own vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena at 6 p.m. PT. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is schedules to attend the vigil

A GoFundMe for the team had reached $3.38 million as of Sunday morning.

Forward Conner Lukan killed in Humboldt Broncos team bus crash

