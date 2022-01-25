Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry described B.C.’s latest COVID-19 analysis and modelling at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 14, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry described B.C.’s latest COVID-19 analysis and modelling at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 14, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. vaccine card order extended to June 30 as Omicron spreads

Youth sports tournaments allowed to resume on Feb. 1

Results on booster vaccines from B.C., the U.S., Japan and South Korea is confirming the effectiveness of third doses of vaccine in preventing infection from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

Henry announced Jan. 25 that while the spread of infections continues to decline in B.C., the vaccine card for access to restaurants, fitness facilities and other indoor spaces is being extended to June 30, for people aged 12 and older. One restriction being eased is on youth sports tournaments, which can resume effective Feb. 1. Adult tournaments remain prohibited.

Henry reviewed the latest isolation orders Jan. 25, as B.C. approaches the second anniversary of the first confirmed case on Jan. 28, 2020. Double-vaccinated adults and children aged 18 and younger who experience fever, cough and other respiratory symptoms should isolate for five days. For the following five days, if fever and other symptoms subside, people can go to work, school or other activities but should be cautious because they may still shed virus, Henry said. Unvaccinated people with symptoms should isolate for 10 days because they shed more virus.

RELATED: Half of Canadian kids 5-11 not yet vaccinated for COVID-19

RELATED: Canadians must show proof of vaccination to enter U.S.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
StatCan: COVID-19 led to more than half-a-year drop in life expectancy in 2020
Next story
Man arrested in sledgehammer, knife attack on B.C. village staff

Just Posted

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020 for Overdose Awareness Day. A sign from the march reads, “Naloxone saved my life”. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
BC Housing, ANKORS respond to crime, homelessness discussions in Cranbrook

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired former Colwood player Adam Cracknell from the New York Rangers, the organization announced last week. (Adam Cracknell photo)
Cracknell named to Team Canada Olympic hockey squad

Pictured are Tia Yakimovitch (left) and Pasi Ranasinghe (right) with adoptable animals Ricardo (left) and Bohdi (right). The four are pictured celebrating a $60K milestone, with the East Kootenay SPCA branch having raised those funds through their recycling program in 2021. (EKSPCA file)
East Kootenay SPCA raises $60K through recycling program

Pictured above: Colin Sinclair, Brenna Baker, Ari Kupritz, Nolan Varley, Steve Mercandelli, Jason Spyksma
Foundry East Kootenay gets fundraising boost from Cranbrook Dodge