B.C. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy speaks to reporters at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 24, 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

The province has unveiled $5 million in funding to expand virtual mental health supports for those struggling through the uncertainty and stress of the ongoing pandemic.

“If you are feeling anxious, stressed, depressed or disconnected because of COVID-19, I want you to know that you are not alone,” said Premier John Horgan during a news conference on Thursday (April 9).

The province will be working with a number of mental health organizations, including Foundry Youth Centres, the Canadian Mental Health Association and the BC Psychological Association to roll out online programs for mental health through the province’s BounceBack program and expanding access to no- and low-cost community counselling programs, including those that serve immigrant and refugee populations.

Anyone will soon be able to access mental health counseling through the BounceBack program without a referral from a doctor.

Online services will also be made available for youth aged 12 to 24 by making FoundryBC services available through voice, video and chat calls.

Meanwhile, existing services will be scaled up rapidly to meet increased need while new services will go live on April 20.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes
Next story
Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Inmate death reported at prison near Abbotsford

Police, coroner notified of inmate death at Pacific Institution

It happened this week in 1913

April 5 - 11: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

COVID-19 leaves Nelson couple with devastating choice

Sebastien De Marre and Marie-Paule Brisson won’t leave their foster children behind in Haiti

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

Local political leaders outline supports for residents, business during virtual town hall

Hosted by Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, politicians at all levels explain supports, answer questions

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

Schools re-open in Nelson and Creston, but only for children of front-line workers

School District 8 is providing on-site education for certain families during the pandemic

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Police across Canada reported almost 100,000 cases of intimate partner violence in 2018

132,000 B.C. jobs lost just the start of COVID-19 impact, finance minister says

Finance Minister Carole James says ‘this isn’t the entire picture’

From Lock-Down to Whack-a-Mole

By Gwynne Dyer It’s wrong to say that there is no exit… Continue reading

Most Read