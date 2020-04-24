(Black Press Media files)

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

As planned reforestation efforts get underway in B.C. many new COVID-19 precautions are being implemented to protect the safety of workers and the public.

“Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province to work in remote camps throughout the province,” said forests minister Doug Donaldson during a press conference with chief forester and assistant deputy minister Diane Nicholls and John Betts, executive director of the Western Forestry Contractors’ Association (WFCA) Friday. “Following extensive discussions with the ministry of health we believe this important work can proceed.”

Some of the new rules involve mandatory social distancing, reduced interactions between employers and nearby communities, handwashing stations at camps and the hiring of third party security companies to monitor planting crews when they are staying at motels or hotels.

Read more: B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Donaldson said developing the new measures has been a non-partisan effort and he has support from Liberal forest critic MLA John Rustad.

Nicholls said she asked contractors and licencees last month to delay any planting until the beginning of May so a COVID-19 plan could be implemented.

“I did this to provide the planting community time to ensure that the most current guidance to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus is being applied to planting start up and implementation, ensuring the health and safety of workers and the nearby communities they were going to operate within.”

She thanked the contracting communities for their co-operation.

The ministry has worked with the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C., BC Timber Sales, licensees, and the WFCA to ensure the appropriate procedures are in place to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19, she added.

“We have worked extensively with the ministry of health to develop silviculture guidelines specific to COVID-19,” she said, noting they are in addition to the existing B.C. Centre of Disease Control guidelines for industrial plants.

Employers will use the guidelines to develop operational protocol at work camps and risk-assessment plans.

Employer plans must be submitted to government and all forestry camps and work sites will be inspected by provincial infection and control inspectors to make sure all health requirements are in place.

“All employees must participate in COVID-19 training and education provided by the employer.

Hand sanitizing stations must be in place, all common area surfaces cleaned daily, and physical distancing of at least two metres must be maintained at all time. If hotels and motels

The target was to plant 314 million seedlings, with a large portion in areas impacted by the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, and Nicholls said they are hopeful to meet that goal.

Betts said it isn’t unusual to deal with upsets such as fires and floods during the regular tree planting season, although there hasn’t been experience working through a pandemic up until now.

When the prospect of the pandemic began to be realized, Betts said the parties started talking about the pressures by January and by February were planning on how to operate in such a scenario.

Best said they began building best practices that are already being implemented on the Coast where 400 workers have been planting and so far they have been COVID-19 symptom free.

“There were a lot of concerns so on our own we were working with communities and letting them know how differently things were going to be managed to have a safe season,” he added.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19
Next story
Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

City Hall parkette space to get a facelift

Columbia Basin Trust partners up with local groups to provide $75,000 in funding

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Shop local to support local economies: MP Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP says businesses are hurting, need help to start economic recovery

Free seeds to help gardening needs

Cranbrook’s Food Action Committee offering free seeds, gardening tips in new initiative

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

The groups will address B.C.’s immediate and long-term needs within the justice system

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Most Read