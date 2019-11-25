A test of the emergency alert system. (Submitted)

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

The province will be testing its emergency alerts system for wireless devices on Wednesday.

The test is part of the national Alert Ready system, which was launched in B.C. in spring 2018 – to mixed results.

The test message will play over TV, the radio and appear as a push notification on cell phones on Wednesday at 1:55 p.m PT.

It will say:

“This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST.

If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information, go to: www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca

This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

In order to receive the alert, cell phones need to be connected to a cellular network and be compatible with the alert.

To find out if your phone will receive the alert, visit www.alertready.ca.

READ MORE: Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

