A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. moving to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for age 50 and up

Email, text message notifications going out in the next week

People aged from 56 and 50 who are registered with B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program can expect an invitation to book appointments over the next week, the health ministry said Friday.

The age-based program is accelerating as the province prepares for a large increase in vaccine supplies in May. As of Friday, April 30, aged 56 and up can begin booking. It goes down in age by one year each day until next Thursday, when age 50 and up can arrange appointments at clinics set up around the province.

Registration can be done online here any time or by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1-833-838-2323.

To register online, people need their personal health number (found on their CareCard or on the back of a driver’s licence or BC Services card), postal code, first and last name, date of birth and an email address that gets checked regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages. People who do not have a personal health number can register by phone or in person. Translations are available in more than 140 languages over the phone.

