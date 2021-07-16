B.C. In Vancouver, Premier John Horgan smiles during a news conference on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. In Vancouver, Premier John Horgan smiles during a news conference on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to create new clean energy centre to help with low-carbon innovation

The Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy is expected to be open by this fall

British Columbia, Ottawa and Shell Canada are joining together to open a centre that will invest in low-carbon technologies.

Premier John Horgan says each of them will contribute seed money of $35 million to stimulate other investment from the private sector on technologies like carbon capture, the use of low-carbon hydrogen and battery technology.

The Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy is expected to be open by this fall, but a location for it has yet to be determined.

The goal of the centre is to attract a range of companies and partners to focus on B.C.-based clean-energy technology.

Shell Canada president Susannah Pierce says the company is accelerating plans to become a provider of net-zero emission energy products.

She says it is also working with sectors that are difficult to “decarbonize.”

“Rising to meet the challenge of global climate change requires joint action from business and government to help scale up cleaner energy solutions,” she says.

Horgan told a news conference Friday that the wildfire destruction in Lytton shows action is needed on climate change. A so-called heat dome pushed temperatures last month to a Canadian record in Lytton near 50 C on the day before the fire destroyed much of the village and a nearby First Nation.

Horgan said the objective for the centre is to focus on the future to drive down emissions.

“We have to change how we behave and that means making sure that we have energy systems in place to meet the needs of people, industry in our province and our country. And we need to do it in a way that’s radically different from our past.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

British ColumbiaBusinessCarbon capturefederal governmentShell Canada

Previous story
Security company stands behind guard attacked in racist tirade in Kelowna
Next story
Mike Wiegele, Blue River heli-skiing industry legend, dies at age 82

Just Posted

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board, including a shower room upgrade and condensing unit at the 100 Mile Hospital. (File photo)
Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

Podium finishers in the MPO division of the 2019 Kootenay Up and Down. Paul Rodgers photo.
Registration opens and players flood in for Kootenay Up and Down disc golf tournament

A new passing lane on Highway 3 near Jaffray is complete.
New passing lane on Highway 3 near Jaffray is complete

Team Canada paracyclist Tristen Chernove, with the three medals (Gold, Silver, Bronze) from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Chernove is preparing for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, set for August 24-Sept. 5
A cyclist’s journey, measured in more than just miles