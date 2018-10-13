B.C. tickets win big in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Max Millions tickets purchased in B.C.

The $60 million Lotto Max jackpot for Oct. 12 was not won, and will be carried over to Oct. 19, but there were still some millionaires created on Friday.

Three of the 42 Max Millions prizes were won in B.C., and all three tickets were purchased on Vancouver Island – in Sidney, Ladysmith and Victoria.

The numbers of the ticket purchased in Sydney, worth $1,000,000, are 07, 08, 24, 30, 37, 44, and 48.

The numbers of the ticket purchased in Ladysmith, worth $1,000,000, are 06, 07, 12, 17, 21, 42, and 46.

The winning Victoria ticket was a shared jackpot with a ticket purchased in Quebec, making it worth $500,000. Those numbers are 07, 16, 21, 28, 35, 44, and 46.

The numbers for the main draw (which pays prizes for as few as three matched numbers) are 18, 31, 38, 45, 46, 47, and 48.

A ticket purchased in Campbell River matched six out of seven numbers, plus the bonus number, for a prize of $90,294.80 ( an eight-way split of a $722,358.40 pool).

The Oct. 19 jackpot will remain at $60 million, with an estimated 53 Max Millions prizes.

(All information in this article was drawn from BCLC.com and is considered unofficial until deemed otherwise by lottery officials.)

B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet
VIDEO: RCMP say defensive driving averted head-on collision on Highway 1

Ice open weekend with 3-2 loss to Pats

Jessica Dempsey Ice start three-game weekend with a loss The Kootenay Ice… Continue reading

BC Attorney General talks money laundering, ICBC in Cranbrook

David Eby outlines steps taken to fix money laundering scheme, ICBC losses.

Kootenay Ice set for busy weekend

The Kootenay Ice is preparing for a busy weekend, but head coach… Continue reading

Nearly 500 ballots cast at first advance poll

Submitted A total of 483 residents cast their ballots at the first… Continue reading

Indoor sports facility location debate ongoing

KEYSA declines Moir Park offer, says it isn’t a financially viable location

VIDEO: RCMP say defensive driving averted head-on collision on Highway 1

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

Atlantic Canada sees heavy rains, winds from post-tropical storm Michael

Parts of Newfoundland were forecast to get up to 40 millimetres before the storm is set to head out to sea

Old Fort residents in holding pattern as landslide inches toward homes

The slumping hillside was first reported to authorities on Sept. 30 and has prompted the evacuation of the entire community

Trudeau says Quebec cannabis plan leaves opening for organized crime

Speaking to reporters on the last day of a trip to Armenia, Trudeau said increasing the legal age could fail to eliminate the black market

High times: optimism in Smiths Falls, the little town that marijuana saved

Home to fewer than 9,000 people, the Ontario town had become all too familiar with the pain of economic hardship over the years

Explosive device discovered at B.C. tent city

RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit on way to Nanaimo to deal with possible bomb in homeless camp

UBC opens new innovation hub in downtown Kelowna

New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre

B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

Ultimately, James Leigh said it’s not death he’s afraid of, it’s mediocrity.

