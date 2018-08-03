B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Kelowna based tech start-up, Two Hat Security will soon be featured in a documentary from a Vancouver-based, anti-cyberbullying advocate, further spreading their message about digital citizenship.

Ruby Roxx was recently in Kelowna interviewing the local company best known for the work they do with the RCMP Child Exploitation unit to stop child predators, about their efforts to combat the dark side of social media.

Roxx, 29, is a plus-sized model who uses her social platform to promote body positivity, mental health awareness and inspire her followers to be kind to each other. Roxx is candid about the negative messages and comments that flood her social media, some sparked by recent weight loss that she says was out of her control.

Related: Project aims to find child exploitation

Roxx addressed the people that criticize her new look on her website in May, in a raw post called ‘Coming Clean.’

“I’ve been called gross, a sellout, a stick, and unattractive. I would like to ask these people, do they think my body and weight is simply there for their enjoyment and entertainment? I certainly don’t see it that way. I am a model, and my body is a means of creating art. I am a work of art regardless of my dress size or the number on a scale. My weight does not define me! I know I cannot please everyone all the time, but a little empathy and critical thinking goes a long way. We can’t always understand everything, but asking thoughtful questions and leading with kindness in our hearts is always a good place to start. But if it’s not your body, my advice is to keep quiet unless asked.”

That message aligns well with work that Two Hat Security is doing, and Roxx is giving the company an opportunity to spread their message about becoming a digital citizen— something they believe is the key to taming the anonymous attacks that happen second by second on news feeds.

“Digital citizenship is a very hot topic right now, many industries are talking about how we can be responsible online citizens,” Carlos Figueiredo says.

“The same way we are citizens of our countries, we need to be good citizens online. We have rights and duties and there should be consequences for those that take part in bad behaviour online.”

Determining what the consequences should be enforced and how is a roadblock Two Hat Security finds themselves returning to. Collaborating with their clients about how to track and limit this behaviour is crucial in limiting and eventually eradication online bullying.

“A lot of people think that online bullying happens because of the anonymity, but really it is because there is a lack of social consequence. If we insult people or act negatively in person there is an immediate reaction by body language, and the energy changes. Online that doesn’t happen, you just stop talking to them 15 minutes later,” Figueiredo said.

Creating a higher value of the accounts created on social platforms and within games is projected to deter users for bad behaviour that would result in them losing their account. Just as a person’s reputation would be at risk by the same bad behaviour in person.

“Each of these (gaming) companies have a different practice, some companies use tools like ours, we are looking into how we can drive positive interaction even through the actual game design,” Figueiredo said

Two Hats will be hosting a webinar for industry members and dates will be announced later this week. For more information, visit the Two Hat website.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.