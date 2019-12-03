(Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

A B.C. teacher has been suspended without pay for three days after getting visibly angry and yelling in front his Grade 4 class.

According to documents posted by the Teacher Regulation Branch’s Tuesday, Mark Walter Zatylny was teaching in the Peace River South School District in December 2017.

The branch states it received a report on Dec. 15, 2017, from the school district about Zatylny frequently yelling and getting “visibly angry” in front of his Grade 4 students.

In one example, Zatylny would use a gym whistle that was so loud some students had to cover their ears.

On Nov. 10, 2017, the district reported Zatylny became angry with the class, hitting the wall and desk with his fist and raised a rod as if he was going to hit the wall.

The school district suspended Zatylny for 10 days without pay in November 2017, and issued him a disciplinary letter. The school district also required Zatylny to take part in a behaviour management plan.

Zatylny was again suspended for 15 days without pay in February 2018 after he approached an education assistant and “questioned” her about the investigation into his conduct. The assistant reported feeling “threatened” by Zatylny.

The teacher regulation branch further suspended Zatylny for three days from Nov. 12014, 2019, citing that the November 2017 incident wasn’t his first.

Zatylny had previously been suspended by his school district from Jan. 15 to Feb 8, 2015, and again for three days starting March 11, 2016. He was required to attend anger management counselling and directed to leave his classroom door open at all times, as well as course on boundaries through the B.C. Teachers’ Federation.

Zatylny resigned from the Peace River South School District on June 30, 2018.

