(Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

Coquitlam teacher on call must complete a communication course

A B.C. teacher on call has been disciplined after pushing a student against the wall.

According to the BC Teacher’s Regulation Branch, the situation started when Ian Millar Ward was teaching a Grade 6 class in Coquitlam on May 31, 2018.

Documents show Ward told two students to stand in the corner and face the wall when he didn’t like their behaviour.

On the same day, Ward joined the class in a ball game during a fitness break. Near the end of the game, the teacher caught the ball and a student jumped up to knock it out of his hands.

The branch said Ward’s response was “aggressive,” and he told the student in a “loud voice” not to do that again or he would be punished. Ward then “made physical contact with [the student] with both hands, forcing him against the wall.”

As the class walked back to the classroom after the break, Ward approached the same student again, made physical contact and told him: “That was well deserved. You want to see me get aggressive, I can get aggressive.”

The Coquitlam school district sent Ward a letter of discipline on Nov. 22, 2018, and suspended him for 10 days without pay.

The district instructed him to get help from a colleague or school administrators if he finds class or student behaviour to be “challenging or emotionally triggering.”

The Teacher’s Regulation Branch ordered Ward to complete a communication course by Sept. 30, 2019, or risk losing his teaching certificate.

ALSO READ: B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

ALSO READ: Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling
Next story
B.C. student’s work leads to change in road accident investigations

Just Posted

Cranbrook History Centre organizing summer junior paleontology sessions

Kids can get the chance to learn about the local fossil record at the Cranbrook History Centre

Dynamiters make a trade with Nelson Leafs

The Kimberley Dynamiters have traded Tyson Meier to the Nelson Leafs in exchange for Easton Jolie

Cranbrook Scuba Dive Club forms, cleans bottom of Jim Smith Lake

Two local scuba diving enthusiasts, Douglas Lowes and Steve Moye, have taken… Continue reading

Save-On-Foods donates $1440 to Cranbrook Food Bank

Cranbrook Save-On-Foods manager Ted Murrell (left) presents Cranbrook Food Bank manager Gerry… Continue reading

College of the Rockies Nursing instructor presents at Oxford

Presentation focused on inequities in health care around the world

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

B.C. nursery under quarantine after spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

Most Read