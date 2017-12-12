(Pexels)

B.C. teacher suspended after explicit images projected to class

Jeffrey Rohin Muthanna had been viewing porn on a school laptop for two years

A B.C. teacher has been suspended without pay for almost three weeks after looking at porn on his school laptop.

According to recently released report from the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch, Jeffrey Rohin Muthanna had used his school district-issued laptop to view pornographic images and use a chat room during non-work hours over a period of two years.

Some of those images were broadcast to students in June 2016, when Muthanna was trying to project school materials onto a whiteboard using the laptop.

According to the report, “a picture of female genitalia from an internet ‘pop up’” was projected onto the whiteboard and seen by students and an assistant.

Three months later, the school district, which is not identified in the report, sent Muthanna a letter of discipline and suspended him without pay for 13 days.

He has agreed also to a reprimand from the regulation branch.

READ: B.C. teacher punished after sharing inappropriate personal details with students

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man who pledged to give B.C. hockey team millions charged with fraud
Next story
Horgan says pot smokers may face same outdoor rules as cigarette smokers

Just Posted

UPDATED: Winston Blackmore’s appeal of polygamy charge underway

B.C. religious leader argues persecution due to religous beliefs.

Man who pledged to give B.C. hockey team millions charged with fraud

Mike Gould has since repaid $8,000 he allegedly owed Cranbrook restaurant, owner says

Concerns raised by Cranbrook Veterinarians following fatally ill dogs

Dog owners are urged to avoid the Cranbrook Community Forest after multiple dogs have fallen ill

MLA Shypitka not surprised by Site C decision

The Site C dam in the Peace River region will be moving… Continue reading

Columbia River Treaty to be renegotiated in early 2018

News came in a Tweet from the U.S. Department of State

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

WATCH: The week in review

A look at some of this week’s top stories in Cranbrook

New organization takes on distracted driving

Still in their early stages, Society Against Distracted Driving seeks to raise awareness, education

Horgan says pot smokers may face same outdoor rules as cigarette smokers

B.C. is developing its rules on recreational marijuana

Truck driver volunteers to take dog lost in B.C. back home to Alberta

Frankie, a pit bull service dog, was found wandering in the Lower Mainland

B.C. teacher suspended after explicit images projected to class

Jeffrey Rohin Muthanna had been viewing porn on a school laptop for two years

Strong economy fuels housing sales in B.C.: report

Economist says demand for houses is being supported by a large number of millennials entering the market

Tequila, hammers and knives: what not to bring on an airplane

Vancouver International Airport staff provide tips on travelling during the holidays

New fighter-jet competition to have national ‘economic interest’ requirement

Trudeau government wants to replace Canada’s aging CF-18s with 88 new fighters by as early as 2025

Most Read