B.C. teacher said he would use student to ‘whack’ two others on Grade 8 field trip

Campbell River teacher-on-call suspended three weeks after November 2018 incident

A Campbell River substitute teacher who said he wanted to use one student to “whack” two others during a Grade 8 field trip has had his teaching certificate suspended for one day.

Joshua Frederick Roland Laurin, a School District 72 teacher on call, was accompanying students on a field tip on Nov. 6, 2018, when he made comments overheard by some students, according to a B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation consent resolution agreement.

The students of the unidentified class described the comments as “weird” and felt shocked, although they believed the teacher had been joking.

Other comments the students overheard included Laurin saying he did not like his job or being around kids, and that he liked Grade 8 because he could leave students with worksheets.

Laurin also said he would like to use one of the students “to beat two other students to death and to injure a third one” and use one of the students to “whack” two others.

Finally, according to the document, he said if he were to die the next day, he would want to hurt students beforehand as he would not get into any trouble.

The school district issued him a letter of discipline and suspended him from the on-call list from Dec. 3 until Dec. 21, 2018. It also required him to complete a Justice Institute of B.C. course on professional boundaries, which he later completed.

The teacher regulation branch has now suspended his certificate for one day, on Oct. 24, 2019.

See the consent resolution agreement here.

RELATED: Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

RELATED: Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement
Next story
Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

Just Posted

Missing Abbotsford man may be in in the region: RCMP

Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for… Continue reading

Cranbrook snowfall shouldn’t accumulate for long

A brief weather system has brought some snow with it into Cranbrook… Continue reading

White Tiger Taekwondo students earn accolades at Kalispell event

White Tiger Taekwondo recently returned with a third place team finish at… Continue reading

Driver promoted to Cranbrook fire chief

Longtime deputy director of operations steps up to lead Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services

Health Foundation’s Starlite campaign underway

EKFH raising $1.2 million to bring a SPECT CT to the East Kootenay Region.

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

B.C. teacher said he would use student to ‘whack’ two others on Grade 8 field trip

Campbell River teacher-on-call suspended three weeks after November 2018 incident

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Most Read