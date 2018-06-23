B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

He won’t be seeing a fifth round, but a B.C. teacher has done the province proud in his latest windfall on TV game show Jeopardy!.

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans this week from across B.C. as he became what the show’s host, fellow-Canadian Alex Trebek, called “a one-man invasion” on the American game show.

On Friday, Hasan was going for his fourth win since his debut on Tuesday.

Nearing the end of the show, two incorrect answers in a row put Hasan in third place with $7,800.

But it was the final jeopardy that confirmed Hasan’s second place finish.

READ MORE: Guildford Park teacher wins big on Jeopardy! game show

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek recovering after surgery for blood clots on brain

The clue: “Vestibular rehabilitation is one treatment for a condition that is also the title of this 1958 suspense film.”

Hasan answered, “what is vertigo?,” to earn $3,801.

But Jordan Nussbaum, a fellow-Canadian and Toronto lawyer, also answered vertigo. With $8,800, that brought his grand total to $15,800.

That means Hasan, who’s a secondary school teacher in Surrey, took home a total of US$67,801, plus $2,000 on Friday for coming in second place.

“We have one Canadian champion being replaced by another Canadian,” Trebek said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

UPDATED: Uspecified threat not substantiated, say police

Multiple RCMP cruisers, officers respond to alleged bomb threat.

Remote wildfire burning near Canal Flats

BC Wildfire Service crews tackling seven-hectare blaze with 21 personnel.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week June 17 – 23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Best year yet for 2018 Strongman Classic

The 2018 Strongman Classic, which took place on Saturday, June 16 during… Continue reading

First WestJet flight touches down in Cranbrook

As the WestJet livery-clad Pacific Airlines’ Saab 340B aircraft touched down on… Continue reading

Woensdregt: Taking Heart in Holy Anger

Rev. Yme Woensdregt One of my favourite prayers of all time is… Continue reading

Read it and weep

I sat here this week, watching what is happening on the southern… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: June 22

Proportional representation long overdue; Where have all the wildlife gone; and more …

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Most Read