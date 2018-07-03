Softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia to the United States fell 20 per cent in March with railway transportation problems. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. Taiga Building Products Ltd. to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for $55 million

Headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., Taiga will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Exterior Wood for US$42 million.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Exterior Wood Inc. for about $55 million.

The company says the acquisition of Exterior Wood and the expansion of its wood treatment business is a significant step forward in its strategy of pursuing value enhancing opportunities.

Exterior Wood has been operating a wood treatment facility and distribution centre in Washougal, Wash., since 1977.

The company also services retail building supply centres throughout the Western United States and Canada.

Taiga is a wholesale distributor of building materials with distribution centres in Canada and the United States.

Related: B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Companies in this story: (TSX:TBL)

The Canadian Press

