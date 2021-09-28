A sign is shown at the entrance to Eden blockade in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, B.C. on Tuesday, May, 11, 2021.�� THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

A sign is shown at the entrance to Eden blockade in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew, B.C. on Tuesday, May, 11, 2021.�� THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne

B.C. Supreme Court denies application to extend Fairy Creek injunction

The injuction is set to expire at 4:00 pm, Tuesday Sept. 28

Logging company Teal Jones’ application to extend an injunction against old-growth logging blockades at Fairy Creek has been denied by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

“The factors weighing in favour of extension do not outweigh the public interest in protecting the Court from the risk of further depreciation of its reputation. It is not just and equitable in all the circumstances of the case to make the order sought,” Justice Douglas Thompson wrote in his decision.

Over 1,000 protesters have been arrested at Fairy Creek since the injunction was imposed six months ago.

Thompson’s decision means the injunction ends at 4 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 28).

More to come…

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Fairy Creek watershed

Previous story
COVID-19 Delta variant claims young B.C. dad and farmer
Next story
CP hopes to spark truth, reconciliation conversation with orange locomotive

Just Posted

Controlled burns are planned at the Wasa Transfer Station and the Kimberley Nature Park. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Fire Department.
Controlled burns scheduled for Wasa Transfer Station, Kimberley Nature Park

2021 Spring Gran Team Champions - Elizabeth Lake Lodge. Back row – Shelby Lehmann and Alex McLeod Front row from left – Liam Thompson, Deidre Rundberg, Amanda Thompson, Lochlann Freitag, Elizabeth McLeod, Paul Freitag, Tricia McLeod, Rachel Freitag, George Freitag, Lynnette Wray - Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary President Not pictured – Alyssa Williams, Anika Fleming, Rob Crowder, Mike Kosof, Carson Damm, Becky Lockhart, Daryl Calder, Michelle Freitag, Thomas Gilhooly, Brian McMahon, Michael McMahon Shelby (Submitted file)
GoByBike Cranbrook returns for fall edition

Aquatic Centre inside Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Cranbrook Aquatic Centre to reopen Oct. 3

Pictured is an illegally harvested elk in the East Kootenay region. (East Kootenay Conservation Officer Service File.)
7 Illegal animals harvested in East Kootenay region during first 10 days of hunting season