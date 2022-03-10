B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. set to update COVID-19 situation after indicating restrictions could ease

B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown

British Columbian’s public health officer was scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing today after indicating earlier this month that more restrictions could be lifted by mid-March.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week the province was better positioned to consider removing pandemic restrictions before students begin spring break on Monday.

She said hospitalization numbers were down, immunity from vaccines was up and more at-home rapid tests were being distributed.

But Henry has also said there was still a lot of the virus circulating in some parts of the province.

Unlike some other provinces, B.C. still requires masks in indoor public places and vaccine cards must be shown.

Ontario, for example, has already lifted all capacity limits and proof of vaccination, while it plans to end mask mandates in most places like restaurants on March 21.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. looks to potentially ease COVID measures by Spring Break

Coronavirus

Previous story
14 more British Columbians die of COVID, hospitalizations drop near 400
Next story
Canada urged to help as millions may starve due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Just Posted

Canadian fighters in the MacKenzie-Papineau Battalion, with their unit flag, during the Spanish Civil War. (Photo courtesy Mackenzie-Papineau Battalion photo gallery / University of Victoria)
Fernie and the MacKenzie-Papineau Battalion

Harm reduction supplies, like naloxone, are available at the outreach van. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Expert panel recommends safe supply, evidence-based care to counter toxic drug crisis

Ellen Zimmerman receives distinguished service gifts and recognition at Wildsight AGM, Invermere, BC. Pat Morrow Photo.
Wildsight seeks nominations for Ellen Zimmerman award

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club are back for the 2022 season, with opportunities to compete at the BC Summer Games. Photo courtesy EKTFC.
Registration open for 2022 East Kootenay Track and Field Club