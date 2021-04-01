A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

Seniors born in 1949 or earlier who live anywhere in B.C. can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The province opened up new availability for seniors ages 72 and up on Thursday (April 1).

People deemed extremely clinically vulnerable should have already, or will soon, receive letters from the health ministry inviting them to make an appointment starting Monday.

  • ​Fraser Health Authority: 1-855-755-2455
  • ​Interior Health Authority: 1-877-740-7747
  • Northern Health Authority: 1-844-255-7555
  • ​Vancouver Coastal Health Authority: 1-877-587-5767
  • ​Vancouver Island Health Authority : 1-833-348-4787​

Call centres are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with reduced hours on statutory holidays. Call centre operators will ask for a legal name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, phone number and an email address. They will not ask for banking or credit card information, nor for social insurance numbers.

These regional call centres will shut down April 18 and will be replaced with a single phone number for all of B.C.. An online provincial registration and booking system is scheduled to launch on April 6.

READ MORE: All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

READ MORE: AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

READ MORE: London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusSeniorsvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Just Posted

ANKORS East Kootenay held a march in Cranbrook on Monday, August 31, 2020, for Overdose Awareness Day. They marched from the Cranbrook ANKORS location to City Hall, where there was a peaceful protest out front. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Grant funding awarded for overdose support in B.C. Interior

Funding to be used for overdose-related supports in rural, remote and Indigenous communities

The Symphony of the Kooenay‘s “A Team,” in concert in a 2019 photo by Lyle Grisedale.
The Symphony shines … even when we can’t be together

Yme Woensdregt Normally, I’d be writing a review of a concert presented… Continue reading

1914
It happened this week in 1914

March 28 – April 3: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the region’s death toll to 115

letter
LETTER: Who would do such a thing?

Nesting goose shot on Wycliffe property

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

No proof of ancestry is required

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Basketball community mourns passing of longtime high school hoops coach

An engraving by Levasseur after Jules-Elie Delaunay depicts the angel of death at the door during the 165 A.D. plague in Rome. (Wikimedia Commons under CC BY 4.0)
Moral malpractice and the future of faith

Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote about Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson’s ruling… Continue reading

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read