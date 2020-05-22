John Phillip Stirling (Multnomah County Sheriff handout)

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

A 66-year-old B.C. man has been sentenced to more than three years in a U.S. penitentiary after getting caught while attempting to smuggle 750 litres of liquid methamphetamine by boat off the coast of Oregon.

John Phillip Stirling, 66, received his sentence inside a U.S. courtroom on Thursday (May 21) after pleading guilty last year to possession-related charges.

In April 2019, Stirling was arrested by U.S. Coast Guard personnel after they spotted a Washington State-registered vessel near Newport, Ore.

Officials tried to communicate, but Stirling would only use the on board radio from inside the vessel and wouldn’t come out.

They boarded the boat, named Mandalay. Stirling, the only person on board, was allegedly showing signs of an overdose, such as “deteriorating speech.” He was taken by helicopter to Astoria, Ore., for medical treatment.

Authorities found 28 jugs each filled with roughly 26 litres of liquid methamphetamine on the boat, as well as a duffel bag containing several plastic-wrapped bricks of pentobarbital – a drug used for animal euthanasia.

This isn’t the first time Stirling has landed himself in prison over the border. In 2013, he was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in U.S. federal prison after being caught in 2011 captaining a boat in the Caribbean Sea near Colombia. Roughly 400 kilograms of cocaine was found on board.

After serving his time, Stirling returned to Canada.

After pleading guilty in 2019 to his most recent crime, the 65-year-old filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Prisons claiming that he was not protected enough while in custody from contracting the contagious COVID-19. He has also filed a second lawsuit seeking $30 million from the Chinese government, claiming they caused the virus.

Claims in neither lawsuit have been proven in court.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Courtcrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Car stolen from Cranbrook airport
Next story
Deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

Just Posted

Car stolen from Cranbrook airport

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. The 2020… Continue reading

City of Cranbrook encourages property owners to flush water lines ahead of reopening

Many local businesses and buildings have been closed or vacant for the past several months

Snow expected to hit West Kootenay passes overnight on Thursday

Up to 15 cm of snow could fall on Highway 3 between Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass by Friday morning

The Weed Warrior: Do as the Romans did: Feast on Dandelions

Last year, after my Dandelion Article was published in the Cranbrook Townsman… Continue reading

Disc golf back better than ever in East Kootenay

Rules in place for safe play, improvements to local courses, plans for the future

200 metres of Joseph Creek

Joseph Creek, running through Kinsmen Park and along Rotary Way in Cranbrook,… Continue reading

The Capacity for Amazement

Yme Woensdregt When I was in seminary many decades ago, studying to… Continue reading

Boiling Frogs and Tropical Storms

Gwynne Dyer I’ve never really believed the story climate crusaders tell to… Continue reading

Continue keeping calm, and being kind

Hugs: Big hugs for Margaret, a cashier at Wal-Mart. Every time my… Continue reading

Deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

Most Read