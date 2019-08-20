Tobacco seized from Mehboob Karim Alladina by the CBSA. (CBSA photo)

B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year,

More than 1.5 million grams of illegal tobacco destined for the Lower Mainland was seized in in 2019-2020 fiscal year, the province said.

In a news release Tuesday, the finance ministry said the amount being smuggled was equivalent to 1.6 million cigarettes and represented more than $425,000 in provincial tobacco tax loss.

There were three operations targeting the Lower Mainland: Vancouver and Burnaby, where 1,558,040 grams were seized, a Vancouver Downtown Eastside operation where 10,000 grams were seized and a Richmond operation that saw 1,140 grams seized.

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year, which saw 5.75 million grams of tobacco seized in Vancouver.

The province said it cracks down on contraband tobacco because it is cheaper than legal tobacco and contributes to overuse, reduces tax revenue and is often mixed up with gang activity.

ALSO READ: Richmond man gets $50,000 fine, house arrest for smuggling 10,000 kg of tobacco

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab
Next story
More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Just Posted

Kiara Ker earns bronze at U17 National Basketball Championships

This was the third time the local basketball player represented Team BC at the national level

Vehicle stolen from downtown Fernie found torched at transfer station

RCMP are seeking witnesses to the theft of a yellow 2002 Subaru… Continue reading

Rossland council urges minister to kill Jumbo Glacier Resort project

Mayor writes letter panning ski resort on environmental, legal, and economic grounds

East Kootenay wakesurfers have success in national championships

Many local riders competed in the 2019 Nautique Canadian Wakesurf National Championships

Campaign financing numbers released for Cranbrook byelection

The financial numbers are in from Cranbrook’s municipal byelection held earlier in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year,

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Most Read