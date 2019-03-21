Sunny weather feels far away for most of Canada, where most people are stuck under blankets of snow. Not so in B.C. (Maxpixels photo)

B.C. sees fourth straight day of record-breaking warmth

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

The snow has begun to melt across most of B.C., as the province felt record-breaking warmth for a fourth straight day Wednesday.

Hope and Squamish tied for the hottest spots in the country, according to Environment Canada, both reaching 25.9 C.

The oldest record fell in Victoria’s harbour, where mercury reached 20.2 C to beat 14.4 C in 1878.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures still dip below freezing at night. Blue River, located about halfway between Kamloops and Jasper, Alta., reached a high of 17.7 C and a low of -10 C, making it the coldest place in B.C.

The national weather agency is calling for another mainly sunny day Thursday, before cooler temperatures make way through Vancouver Island and the south coast, across to the north. Saturday is likely to see rain in the Interior and Lower Mainland.

Records broken on Wednesday:

Abbotsford: 24.7 C (22.2 C in 1960)

Atlin: 14 C (9 C in 2016)

Agassiz: 25. 8 C (20 C in 1999)

Bella Coola: 23.1 C (21.7 C in 1986)

Blue River: 17.7 C (14.1 in 2010)

Burns Lake: 17.1 C (14.1 C in 2010)

Campbell River: 21.6 C (17.1 C in 1979)

Cassiar: 12.7 C (5 C in 1968)

Cathedral Point: 17 C (11.5 C in 1999)

Chetwynd: 17.5 C (17.2 C in 1986)

Chilliwack: 25.1 C (23.9 C in 1915)

Clearwater: 19.4 C (18.3 C in 1915)

Clinton: 16.4 C (9.9 in 2003)

Comox Valley: 19.6 C (15.8 C in 1986)

Creston: 15.5 C (14.6 C in 1999)

Dease Lake: 14.8 C (10 C in 1998)

Entrance Island: 14.2 C (13.3 C in 2010)

Esquimalt Harbour: 21.2 C (18.5 C in 1999)

Estevan Point: 15.7 C (15.1 in 1999)

Fort Nelson: 17.3 C (16.7 C in 1947)

Fort St. John: 13.7 C (13.3 C in 1910)

Hope: 25.9 C (22.2 C in 1960)

Grey Islet: 13.6 C (11.7 C in 1998)

Howe Sound: 17.8 C (16.4 C in 1992)

Kelowna: 16.3 C (16.2 C in 1988)

Kitimat: 17.8 C (13.3 C in 1906)

Kindakun Rocks: 16.1 C (12 C in 2016)

Lillooet: 20.6 C (16.4 C in 1999)

Lucy Islands Lightstation: 13. 6 C (12 C in 2016)

Lytton: 21.7 C (20.6 C in 1947)

Mackenzie: 21.7 C (20.6 C in 1947)

Malahat: 21.1 C (16.6 C in 1999)

Masset: 16.8 C (12.2 C in 1906)

McBride: 18.7 C (17.2 C in 1960)

Nakusp: 14.8 C (13.5 C in 2010)

Nanaimo: 20.6 C (18.3 C in 1960)

Nelson: 16.3 C (14.8 C in 1999)

Pemberton: 19.3 C (16.6 C in 1998)

Pitt Meadows: 23.8 C (21 C in 1998)

Point Atkison: 16.7 C (16 C in 1998)

Port Hardy: 18.7 C (15.6 C in 1960)

Powell River: 18.3 C (15.6 C in 1960)

Princeton: 17.9 C (17.0 C in 1998)

Puntzi Mountain: 15.6 C (12.5 C in 1978)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 17.4 C (14.2 C in 1997)

Sandspit: 12.7 C (11.9 C in 2015)

Sartine Island: 18.1 C (11.5 C in 2010)

Saturna Capmom: 17.6 C (13.5 C in 2010)

Saturna Island: 14.4 C (14 C in 1981)

Sechelt: 20.4 C (17 C in 1986)

Sheringham Point: 18.9 C (14 C in 2018)

Sisters Islets: 15 C (13 C in 2010)

Solander Island: 18.1 C (14.3 C in 2004)

Squamish Airport: 25.9 C (20.1 C in 1999)

Summerland: 14.8 C (14.6 C in 2001)

Tatlayoko Lake: 19.3 C (12.7 C in 2010)

Terrace: 17.3 C (17 C in 1986)

Tofino: 18.6 C (18.3 C in 1914)

Victoria: 21.4 C (19.4 C in 1914)

Victoria Gonzales: 20.9 C (20 C in 1914)

University of Victoria: 19.5 C (16.8 C in 1999)

Victoria harbour: 20.2 C (14.4 C in 1878)

Vernon: 15.8 C (15.6 C in 1915)

West Vancouver: 21.6 C (18.8 C in 1999)

White Rock: 19.8 C (17.8 C in 1968)

Whistler: 17.1 C (16.6 C in 1986)

Williams Lake: 17.8 C (14.6 C in 1999)

Yoho National Park: 13.5 C (9.9 C in 1998)

