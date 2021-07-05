B.C. Premier John Horgan congratulates provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on her management of the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions are about to lift, June 30, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. sees only 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday as decline continues

Active cases down to 652, 3 more deaths over weekend

B.C. public health teams confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 37 on Sunday and 20 on Monday, with active infections declining below 700 over the weekend.

There are 85 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of July 5, 22 of them in intensive care as the pandemic declines to levels not seen since last summer. There were three additional deaths reported over the three days, one in Vancouver Coastal health region, one in Northern Health and one in Interior Health.

Of the 87 new cases since Friday, 33 were recorded in the Fraser Health region, five in Vancouver Coastal, 45 in Interior Health and one each in Northern Health and Island Health.

Outbreak protocols remain in place in areas of Surrey Memorial, Eagle Ridge and Royal Inland Hospitals, as well as Laurel Place nursing home in Surrey and Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek.

