Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

B.C.’s new cases of COVID-19 continued at a steady pace over the weekend, with 408 up to Saturday, 473 up to Sunday and 277 up to Monday, reflecting a lower number of test results completed on Sundays.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported the new cases Feb. 1, noting that eight of the new positive tests over the weekend were of the United Kingdom variant of coronavirus, which is being closely tracked as it has shown signs of being more contagious. Seven of the cases were people who had travelled to the U.K, and the other was a close contact of one of the travellers, Henry said.

There were four cases of the South African variant detected, one in the Fraser Health region and three in Vancouver Coastal, and they have not been traced to international travel. Henry said there have been no positive tests in schools for the “variants of concern” that are being tracked, and further testing is being done at a Maple Ridge school where someone was a close contact of a person with one of the new variants.

The new weekend cases have followed the pattern of recent months, with 493 in the Fraser Health region, 295 in Vancouver Coastal, 194 in Interior Health, 98 in Northern Health and 78 on Vancouver Island over three days. There were 21 additional deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday.

Dix and Henry noted that the current public health orders expire this Friday, when an update with new pandemic analysis will be presented. Henry said with Super Bowl weekend approaching, it’s important to follow restrictions on seating and mingling in restaurants and pubs.

“If the restrictions are followed the way that we have them, those environments are safe,” Henry said, noting that B.C. is the only province in Canada that has kept those businesses going.

Dix emphasized that Super Bowl parties in homes are “not on this year,” as with any gatherings in homes outside of household groups that are currently illegal and subject to fines. He said the spread of infection in Whistler has been shown to be in places that have good public health plans, but staff lose control over patrons later in the evening.

RELATED: Rapid tests deployed to homeless shelter outbreaks

RELATED: Canadians can still take U.S. airlines to sunny spots

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campaign financing data released from 2020 B.C. election
Next story
‘No, no, no:’ Suspect in Alberta doctor’s death won’t have a lawyer in November trial

Just Posted

The newly formed East Kootenay Female Hockey association hopes to get teams formed by the 2021/22 season. (File Photo)
East Kootenay Female Hockey Association aims to get girls into the game

The association was formed after a growing need for a local program was identified

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

At the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby The Library is now open with extended hours (with some… Continue reading

Pictured is Codie Morigeau, one of two recently appointed directors for the Columbia Basin Trust. Morigeau resides in Cranbrook and grew up in the Ktunaxa Nation community of ʔaq̓am. (Submitted file)
Columbia Basin Trust welcomes new board members

Codie Morigeau and Aimee Watson will join the board

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read