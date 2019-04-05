B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Schools across B.C. must carry free menstruation products for students by the end of 2019.

Education Minister Rob Fleming issued the ministerial order Friday, saying access to tampons and pads will help create a better learning environment.

“Students should never have to miss school, extracurricular, sports or social activities because they can’t afford or don’t have access to menstrual products,” said Fleming.

READ MORE: New Westminster school district to give students free tampons, pads

READ MORE: Study aims to help women with painful periods

The province announced $300,000 in startup funding for B.C.’s 60 school districts to install dispensary machines in washrooms.

The government also announced a one-time grant of $95,000 to support a United Way initiative that provides menstruation products for up to 10 non-profit agencies.

One in seven Canadian girls have missed school because of their menstrual cycle, according to the United Way, often because of stigma or the lack of access to pads and tampons.

“Having your period is a part of life, and easy and affordable access to menstrual products should be simple,” Mitzi Dean, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, said in a news release.

In February, New Westminster’s school board voted unanimously to provide free products for students.

At the time, they estimated that the total cost would be roughly $9,700 for installing dispensary machines, with an annual cost of $7,000 for supply.

They also estimated 2,800 tampons and 1,800 pads would be used across 13 schools each year.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

Just Posted

Key City Theatre has Cole Porter plans

Auditions for theatre’s next musical — “Anything Goes” — announced from May 27 and 31

Special Olympics looking for volunteers

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics chapter will hold a recruiting session on April 13

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Lacrosse gets going in Cranbrook

Cranbrook lacrosse has started their indoor season and look forward to an exciting year

More witnesses testify in child removal case

Testimony continued in the trial of a man associated with the Mormon… Continue reading

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province isued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

When did socialism become a bad word?

There’s a new buzzword in politics these days. Well, actually it’s an… Continue reading

Ten Rules for Life: The wisdom of Jean Vanier

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last September, Jean Vanier turned 90. Vanier is the… Continue reading

Backyard Astronomer: Our Glorious Moon

Gary Boyle Stargazing is a wonderful, peaceful pasttime that anyone can enjoy.… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To dog owners who keep their dogs on leash at Elizabeth… Continue reading

Most Read