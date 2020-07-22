A server wears a face mask while cleaning a table on the patio at an Earls restaurant, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

As B.C. sees a surge in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the province’s top doctor is amending the health order for bars and nightclubs, as well as events.

The changes include banning liquor self-service, as well as dance floors, and minimizing “table hopping” inside restaurants and similar establishments, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (July 22).

More details will be posted as an updated provincial health order within the next few hours.

“The COVID-19 curve is trending in a way we do not want it to go, which is up,” Henry said.

“There are close to 1,000 British Columbians self-isolating at home. This means people are unable to work, see friends, enjoy the summer.”

ALSO READ: B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

The amendment comes as the province sees two weeks of increasing test-positive cases. British Columbians have been in Phase Three of the provincial government’s reopening plan for nearly four weeks.

The association that represents food services and restaurants in B.C. is calling on business owners to follow the regulations.

“We have to accept responsibility as an industry because we should understand what the protocols are,” B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO Ian Totsenson told Black Press Media.

Other changes to rules include that restaurant owners will need to reduce lineups and minimize crowds in choke points in and out of the establishment.

Henry urged customers to not put servers in positions where they feel pressured to change the rules – specifically when it comes to the six-guest cap at tables.

Tostenson said locking down the current rules will help ensure everyone is abiding by them.

“I think it continues to help people become confident. It demonstrates there is a very high commitment by the restaurant industry, and by and large, the industry is doing a very good job of being disciplined.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll
Next story
Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service responding to 1.5 hectare wildfire at Premier Lake

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

The Zombies, and the lasting legacy of “Odessey and Oracle”

An interview with Colin Blunstone, lead singer of the legendary rock band

Fernie SAR mobilized in search of missing people

The group of four got lost on their way to Sandy Shores RV Park

Letter to the editor: Weighing the pros and cons of Teck expansion in Elk Valley

Tracy Flynn – Fairmont Hot Springs Teck’s proposed coal mine expansion in… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

July 19 - 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

What Makes for a Day Well Lived?

Yme Woensdregt About three years ago, I discovered American poet Mary Oliver,… Continue reading

It’s hotter than Hades, and here are your Hugs (and Slugs) …

Hugs: to the person who called out the large grocery chain who… Continue reading

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read