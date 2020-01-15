All schools in School District 27 are cancelled for Jan. 15, 2020. (File photo)

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

School buses are cancelled yet again in B.C.’s Cariboo and Chilcotin regions – for a third straight day for some kids – because of the extreme cold.

Although the buses are not running, schools in District 27 are open, and teachers will be there.

The weather station at Puntzi Mountain, west of Williams Lake, was the coldest place in the province once again on Wednesday, with a mind-numbing temperature of -48 C at 6 a.m.

A day earlier, Puntzi Mountain reached -48.8 C, breaking the previous record of -43.4 C set in 2005.

Read More: School buses cancelled in Cariboo, Puntzi Mountain records -48.5C

The extreme weather, with blowing snow and unusually cold air, has closed most schools in the south coast, with officials telling commuters to stay home.

The forecast Wednesday in Williams Lake is for sunshine to start off, with increasing clouds in the afternoon followed by periods of light snow. Ice-fog patches will dissipate near noon with a wind of up to 15 km/h and a daytime high of -25 C.

The wind chill will be -43 C in the morning and -33 C in the afternoon. Frostbite can occur in minutes.

Environment Canada is calling for about five centimetres of snow overnight and a temperature of -25 C.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

++

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent
Next story
Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

Just Posted

Cranbrook gearing up for second Winter Blitzville festival

The second annual Winter Blitzville festival is gearing up for a bigger… Continue reading

What to do in January? Lots going on in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Programs Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N Full Activity Guides… Continue reading

Fatal car crash south of Elkford

On January 11, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Elk Valley RCMP responded to… Continue reading

Shypitka updates RDEK on proposed provincial time changes

A famous German physicist once said time is relative. And when it… Continue reading

UPDATE: Highway open between Kimberley and Cranbrook

Earier today, Highway 95A was closed in both directions near the McPhee… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

Teck officially purchased the SunMine from the City of Kimberley on December 31, 2019.

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Most Read