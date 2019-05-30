(Pixabay)

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Although life expectancy rose in some provinces, the overdose epidemic that has rattled B.C. in recent years pushed Canada’s life expectancy down for the first time in 40 years.

Data release by Statistics Canada Thursday found that life expectancy in Canada fell for the second year in a row between 2016 and 2017, dropping by 0.3 years for men and 0.1 years for women.

In B.C., where 1,491 people fatally overdosed in 2017, life expectancy that year dropped by 0.28 years for men and 0.05 for women.

Life expectancy did increase in Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Nunavut.

Life expectancy in Canada has increased about 0.2 each year between the mid-1990s and 2012, and then 0.1 till 2016.

Women born in 2017 are expected to live to 84 years old, while men are expected to live till 79.9 years old.

Researchers found that although older people were living longer, younger people, especially men, were not.

Men aged 22 to 44 saw the most marked drop in life expectancy. Coroner data shows that this age group is one of the most affected by both overdose deaths and car crashes.

Among both men and women in 2017, more than one-quarter of 4,108 drug overdose deaths occurred in people between the ages of 30 and 39.

READ MORE: Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

READ MORE: Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

READ MORE: Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada
Next story
Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

Just Posted

City eyes transit review for expansion possibilities

The City of Cranbrook is hoping to work with BC Transit to… Continue reading

Kootenay disc golf prodigy seeks support to go to Worlds

Nelson’s Kailash Sanjivi is fundraising to go to the World Juniors in Kansas

Performers delight crowd at Wild Horse Talent Show

Organizers are on cloud nine at Fort Steele Heritage Town after an… Continue reading

City to apply for grant to study housing needs

New provincial study is mandating that municipalities undertake a housing needs report

Cranbrook Bandits split weekend games

The junior and senior squads went .500 in their weekend matchups

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Trudeau to raise abortion laws with Pence amid final push to ratify new NAFTA

Liberals are trying to use the anti-abortion laws being pushed by conservative politicians in the U.S. as a political weapon

Dogs to Dinos: Toronto’s professional basketball roots run deep

Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors Thursday night

Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Vancouver Island father on trial for killing daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

Most Read