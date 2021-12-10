Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases rise to 437 Friday, 3 more deaths

Hospital cases down slightly as booster doses continue

B.C. public health teams reported 437 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from below 300 at the start of the week.

There are 211 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, down from 220 on Thursday, with 72 in intensive care, down by one in the 24 hours up to Dec. 10. There were three more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, for a total of 2,381 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

B.C.’s vaccine campaign has delivered 8.9 million doses so far, with booster third doses being offered to people age 65 and older starting this week.

Public health testing has now confirmed 10 cases of the Omicron variant of concern in B.C.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: COVID-19 spreads at UVic after off-campus events

RELATED: Business Christmas parties OK for more than 50

New and active cases by region for Dec. 10:

• 105 new cases in Fraser Health, 871 active

• 90 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 589 active

• 93 new cases in Interior Health, 575 active

• 22 new cases in Northern Health, 243 active

• 127 new cases in Island Health, 664 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
VIDEO: Crews working around the clock to repair storm-ravaged Coquihalla
Next story
Abbotsford saffron farm suffers major flood losses, but crop is in renewal

Just Posted

Kimberley local Winter Knudsgaard (left) has been signed to the College of the Rockies Women’s Avalanche Volleyball team. She is pictured with Head Coach Bryan Fraser (right) at a signing event on Friday, December 10, 2021. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
COTR Avalanche Women’s Volleyball signs Kimberley local Winter Knudsgaard

Hazardous winter conditions expected in Elk Valley, snow for Cranbrook, Kimberley (File photo)
Weather event advisory issued for East Kootenay

Columbia Outdoor School held their annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Pictured are staff, campers and volunteers with Columbia Outdoor School. Proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to Blue Lake Camp, helping to sponsor children who would otherwise not be able to attend. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Nearly $2,000 raised through Columbia Outdoor School’s Christmas Tree fundraiser

Mayor and council met with city staff on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to hammer out budget priorities for next year and beyond.
City council debates budget priorities, proposed tax levy increase set at 2.75%