B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip below 300, fewer in hospital

COVID-19 cases reported daily to B.C. public health, up to Dec. 2, 2021, seven-day moving average in white. B.C.’s infections have fallen to below last February, where the third wave took daily cases to their highest point. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. public health teams reported 351 new confirmed cases of COVID0-19 on Saturday, 311 on Sunday and 284 on Monday, with hospitalization declining along with new infections.

There were 11 more deaths recorded in the three days up to Dec. 6, five in the Fraser Health region, four in Northern Health and two in Interior Health. As of Monday there are 241 people in B.C. hospitals with active coronavirus infections, down from 276 on Friday, and 89 of them in intensive care, down from 95 over the three days.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks in the past 72 hours, leaving five active outbreaks across the province. One was declared Friday at Ponderosa Lodge assisted living home in Kamloops.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.3% of cases and from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, they accounted for 66.1% of hospitalizations. As of Monday, more than 91% of people aged 12 and up have received a first dose and 88.7% have had two doses.

492,236 British Columbians have received their 3rd dose or booster. — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) December 6, 2021

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Dec. 4-6:

• 285 new cases in Fraser Health, 927 active

• 138 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 424 active

• 211 new cases in Interior Health, 559 active

• 115 new cases in Northern Health, 342 active

• 197 new cases in Island Health, 624 active

