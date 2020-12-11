B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

B.C. public health officials reported another 737 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 Friday, and 11 more deaths as the virus continues to spread in the community and get into health care facilities.

Even as three health care outbreaks were declared over, another three were reported, at Agassiz Seniors Community, Hilton Villa Seniors Community in Surrey and St. Michael’s Centre extended care in Burnaby. A new community outbreak has been identified at Regent Christian Academy school in Surrey, which has been closed after 30 positive tests came back.

B.C.’s death total has reached 598, mostly elderly people and those with chronic health conditions. As of Dec. 11, B.C. has 342 coronavirus patients in hospital, and 87 in intensive care.

Tracking by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows cases declining in recent days after peaking at nearly 1,000 in November, as restrictions on private gatherings, indoor fitness, team sports and non-essential travel were imposed, first on Fraser Health region and then province-wide.

Fraser Health continues to record the most new cases, accounting for 469 of the latest cases. There were 119 in Vancouver Coastal, 99 in Interior Health, 41 in Northern Health and eight on Vancouver Island.

“This weekend, take a step back from the usual holiday rush,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement of the latest results. “Take the time to get outside and enjoy a quieter weekend with those in your household. Show your loved ones you care by staying local and staying away right now.”

RELATED: Canada’s top doctor says B.C.’s restrictions showing results

RELATED: UBC expert offers tips to respond to vaccine myths

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’
Next story
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

Janice Alpine presents information on the Ktunaxa regional branding initiative to Cranbrook city council.
Ktunaxa regional branding imitative discussed at city council

Janice Alpine presented information to mayor and council on the Ktunaxa regional branding initiative

Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net in the last game of the Okanagan Cup’s round robin stage on Nov. 7. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton could be the ‘hub-city’ for a potential BCHL bubble

Seventeen teams would stay and play all their games in the South Okanagan

LHA Map.
More localized COVID-19 data being released by BC CDC

BC CDC to begin releasing weekly local health area COVID-19 data

1913
It happened this week in 1913

Dec. 6 - 12: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

The Illecillewaet Glacier, near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park was one of the glaciers studied. (Submitted)
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

New study also predicts most glaciers will disappear from the basin within 80 years

Mark Post, a professor at Maastricht University, holds the world’s first lab-grown beef burger. (phys.org)
Salvation in a vat: The artificial meat era

Gwynne Dyer “We are putting a final end to the fossil era,”… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs
What do the people have to say these days …

Slugs: To the people responsible for dumping a bed box spring at… Continue reading

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A season of waiting in trust
A season of waiting in trust

Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote about Advent as a time of… Continue reading

Most Read