Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection creeps up, 78 new cases Wednesday

Hospitalization remains low, no deaths or care home outbreaks

B.C. public health teams reported 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, with active cases creeping up this week.

The health ministry reported 76 cases Tuesday, after a week in which daily new infections dropped as low as 40. There are 729 active cases as of July 21, up from 695 in the past 24 hours, with no additional deaths or outbreaks declared in the health care system. Hospitalization remains low, with 48 people in hospital, down from 50 on Tuesday, and 16 in intensive care, up from 12.

Outbreak protocols remain in affect at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge, the first senior care home outbreak in more than a week. An acute care outbreak at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital continues to be monitored.

The latest cases and active infections by region are:

• 21 new cases in Fraser Health, 196 active

• 23 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 255 active

• 31 new cases in Interior Health, 222 active

• one new case in Northern Health, 30 active

• two new cases in Island Health, 18 active

As of Wednesday, July 21, 80.1% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 55.6% have received their second dose.

