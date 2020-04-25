B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

A woman rides a bike past artwork of author and illustrator Roger Hargreaves’ ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ character wearing a face mask, painted on the outside of a boarded up business in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. has recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases – with 40 of those connected to an outbreak at a federal penitentiary in Mission – as well as two more deaths, including the first fatality in a First Nation community.

In a news conference on Saturday (April 25), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed that a First Nation woman who lives in the Alert Bay community has died from the contagious respiratory illness, which has no cure or vaccine.

“This is a tragedy that is beyond just us, it’s a tragedy for all of us,” Henry said.

“Our elders in our First Nations communities are culture and history keepers. When they become ill and they die, we all lose, and I want you to know that we feel that collective loss today.”

The two new deaths means that B.C. has reached a grim milestone of 100 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Henry explained that the surge in cases stems from further investigations into community transmissions, particularly at the Mission Institute. There, 106 inmates have now tested positive for the virus, as well as 12 staff.

Two of the infected inmates are in the hospital, Henry said.

Sixteen of the new cases announced Saturday are connected to the Coquitlam-based Superior Poultry Processors plant, bringing the total number of cases in that outbreak to 18. The plant was shut down by Fraser Health indefinitely on Friday.

Both the Coquitlam facility and its sister location, United Poultry in East Vancouver, remain under investigation. Thirty-five employees have tested positive there, although further testing is ongoing.

Ninety-six people who have tested positive for the virus remain in hospital, with 41 in intensive care unit.

Of the 1,948 who have tested positive since COVID-19 touched down in B.C., 1,137 have fully recovered, bringing the total active confirmed cases to 811.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

City Hall parkette space to get a facelift

Columbia Basin Trust partners up with local groups to provide $75,000 in funding

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Shop local to support local economies: MP Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP says businesses are hurting, need help to start economic recovery

Free seeds to help gardening needs

Cranbrook’s Food Action Committee offering free seeds, gardening tips in new initiative

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

The groups will address B.C.’s immediate and long-term needs within the justice system

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Most Read