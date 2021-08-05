B.C. reports 402 new COVID cases as active infections top 2,000

No new deaths for the second day in a row

Island Health medical health officer officer Mike Benusic, left, joins Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in the drawing room at the Victoria Conference Centre vaccination site to promote walk-in Wednesdays, an effort by the province to encourage those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a site tour in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

There are 402 new cases but no new deaths on Thursday (Aug. 5), the health ministry reported.

Of the new cases, 82 are in Fraser Health, 41 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 234 in Interior Health, 20 in Northern Health and 25 in Island Health. Active infections reached 2,066 and since the pandemic began, there have been 151,375 cases overall.

There were no new fatalities, keeping the pandemics death toll at 1,772. There are 58 people in hospital, of whom 21 are in intensive care or ICU.

Vaccinations for people ages 12 and older in B.C. have reached 81.7 per cent for the first dose and 68.4 per cent for the second after a vaccination blitz during Walk-in Wednesday, which saw an additional 33,277 immunizations. The province said that the total number of first doses administered on Wednesday was the highest since July 10.

At a press conference earlier on Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry defended B.C.’s reopening plan and said that the July 1 reopening, which saw mask mandates and many gathering restrictions lifted, did not come too soon.

“The short answer is no,” Henry said, the day after B.C. reported 342 new cases.

“We always knew we would see increased numbers of cases, particularly people who are unvaccinated.”

Earlier this week, the B.C. government said that 78 per cent of recent cases were in unvaccinated people, while 18 per cent were in those with just one dose, leaving four per cent in the fully immunized. Speaking today, Henry also confirmed that the people in ICU are unvaccinated.

There are currently five active outbreaks in long-term care facilities: Holyrood Manor (Fraser Health), Nelson Jubilee Manor, Kootenay Street Village, Cottonwoods Care Centre and Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health). There are no outbreaks in assisted living or acute care.

