B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. removes COVID-19 restrictions for kids’ camps, religious services

Return to normal starting Friday as mask mandate removed

As B.C. health officials drop the mask mandate for most indoor public areas, it is also repealing orders limiting capacity for religious services and allowing summer camps for children effective on Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outlined the changes Thursday, along with the repeal of the B.C. vaccine card requirement effective April 8.

Henry said the easing of restrictions is a result of some of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Testing of wastewater for the COVID-19 and other pandemic measurements will continue, and the April 8 date is conditional on infection and hospitalization rates continuing to decline.

“Your efforts, combined with high vaccination rates, have saved countless lives,” Henry said at a long-awaited pandemic update from Victoria March 10.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C.’s mask mandate off Friday, no vaccine cards as of April 8

RELATED: B.C. police ready for anti-mandate protesters headed to Victoria

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. woman’s childhood home becomes deathtrap for family stuck in besieged Kharkiv
Next story
Armed border jumping suspect Tasered in Langley while fleeing police

Just Posted

Canadian fighters in the MacKenzie-Papineau Battalion, with their unit flag, during the Spanish Civil War. (Photo courtesy Mackenzie-Papineau Battalion photo gallery / University of Victoria)
Fernie and the MacKenzie-Papineau Battalion

Harm reduction supplies, like naloxone, are available at the outreach van. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Expert panel recommends safe supply, evidence-based care to counter toxic drug crisis

Ellen Zimmerman receives distinguished service gifts and recognition at Wildsight AGM, Invermere, BC. Pat Morrow Photo.
Wildsight seeks nominations for Ellen Zimmerman award

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club are back for the 2022 season, with opportunities to compete at the BC Summer Games. Photo courtesy EKTFC.
Registration open for 2022 East Kootenay Track and Field Club