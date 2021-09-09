Young B.C. residents are leading the way in vaccinations in recent days. (Jennifer Smith/Vernon Morning Star)

Young B.C. residents are leading the way in vaccinations in recent days. (Jennifer Smith/Vernon Morning Star)

B.C. records 774 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 5 deaths

Hospital, ICU cases each up one in past 24 hours

B.C. public health teams confirmed 774 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and five new deaths as active infections continue to climb.

There are 262 people in B.C. hospitals with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 9, up one in the past 24 hours, and intensive care patients also increased by one to 130. The increased pressure on hospitals has resulted in further postponement of surgeries at Surrey Memorial, Abbotsford Regional and Royal Columbian Hospitals in the Fraser Health region, following earlier surgery delays in Interior Health at Kelowna General and Royal Inland in Kamloops.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

