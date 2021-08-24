New daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health to Aug. 22, 2021, seven-day moving average in white. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. records 641 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday as restrictions return

No additional deaths or outbreaks in health care facilities

B.C. recorded 641 more cases of COVID-19 infection Tuesday, continuing a steep rise in infections since late July.

There are 138 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Aug. 24, up from 133 on Monday, and 78 in intensive care, down from 80 in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths or outbreaks in long-term or acute care facilities reported since Monday.

B.C.’s daily new cases hit 724 on Saturday, a level not seen since May, declining to 545 on Sunday and 442 on Monday. The seven-day average of new cases has risen steeply since early July to more than 500 in a fourth wave of infections driven by the Delta variant that has spread most quickly in the Central Okanagan region.

The province has enacted new rules for Sept. 13, restricting entry to restaurants, night clubs, movie theatres, indoor sports events to people who show a new B.C. Vaccine Card with at least one dose administered. The province also moved to restore its mask requirement for indoor public spaces, effective Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Of new cases reported from Aug. 9 to 22, 83.4 per cent were not fully vaccinated, with the majority having no vaccine at all. Hospitalization data for that period shows 108 (77%) of people admitted to hospital were unvaccinated, 11 (7.9%) were partially vaccinated and 20 (14.4%) were fully vaccinated.

