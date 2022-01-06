Vaccine clinic at Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt opens on Jan. 7. B.C. health authorities are reopening community vaccination centres as booster shots and vaccination for children aged 5-11 continue. (Bailey Moreton/Goldstream News)

Vaccine clinic at Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt opens on Jan. 7. B.C. health authorities are reopening community vaccination centres as booster shots and vaccination for children aged 5-11 continue. (Bailey Moreton/Goldstream News)

B.C. records 3,223 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, more in ICU

Hospital cases creep up as official active cases pass 31,000

B.C. public health teams recorded 3,223 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, from almost 15,000 test results completed in the past 24 hours.

There are 324 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections as of Jan. 6, up by five in the past 24 hours, and 90 of those patients in critical care, up by seven. There were three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 2,430 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There are now more than 31,000 official active infection cases in B.C. With daily molecular testing at full capacity, the number of actual infections in the community since the advent of the Omicron variant may be several times higher. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says people who have been exposed or have mild respiratory symptoms should assume they are infected and self-isolate for five days.

With new confirmed cases running in the thousands per day since before Christmas, the focus for testing is on people with symptoms and the measure being watched most closely is the hospitalization rate, which has been slowly creeping up in the past two weeks as infections soared.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Loved ones turned away from senior homes, advocate says

RELATED: B.C. staff threatened, harassed at COVID-19 testing centres

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
West Kelowna gym ordered to close and fined $2,500 for disobeying COVID restrictions

Just Posted

Snow is right around the corner and highway maintenance vehicles will be out. Above, snow removal equipment near Jaffray in the East Kootenay. Mainroad file
More snowfall forecasted overnight in the East Kootenay: Mainroad

One of three snowcats brought in by Kimberley Alpine resort, just one of their creative solutions to help keep people skiing after a fire put their main chairlift out of commission. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort.
Tourism Kimberley optimistic in face of ski-hill fire, Omicron one-two punch

This photo represents some of the snow piles that the City is seeing around Cranbrook. (City Bylaw file)
Continued snow in Cranbrook proving to be a challenge: where to put it?

1915
It happened this week in 1915