B.C. vaccine card on a smartphone, green indicates two doses. (Black Press Media)

B.C. vaccine card on a smartphone, green indicates two doses. (Black Press Media)

B.C. records 1,692 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 11 deaths

Six dead in Fraser Health region, two in Northern Health

B.C. public health teams reported 644 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 613 Sunday and 435 Monday, with 11 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

Fraser Health, the largest of five health regions by population, reported 533 of the 1,692 new cases over the three days, and Northern Health saw 345 despite a much smaller population. Six of the 11 deaths were in Fraser Health, three in Northern Health and two in the Vancouver Coastal region.

As of Sept. 20, there are 307 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, up from 298 on Friday, including 156 in intensive care, up from 135 in three days. From Sept. 10-16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.3% of cases and from Sept. 3-16, they accounted for 85.0% of hospitalizations.

B.C.’s vaccination effort has now reached more than four million people with a first dose, 86.8 per cent of the eligible population, with more than 80 per cent having two doses of vaccine.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport takes effect today

RELATED: Pfizer reports positive test results on vaccine for kids

New and active cases by region are:

• 533 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,732 active

• 239 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 988 active

• 371 new cases in Interior Health, 1,183 active

• 345 new cases in Northern Health, 1,037 active

• 204 new cases in Island Health, 661 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Coast guard helps in RCMP search for missing Newfoundland fishers
Next story
Use of N-word in University of Victoria literature class lecture sparks probe

Just Posted

Rob Morrison (left) and Wayne Stetski. Photos courtesy Jocelyn Doll and Claire Palmer
Kootenay Conservative candidate sits on top; final result pending mail-in ballots

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O’Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)
LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

RCMP is asking the public for help identifying the person in this photo. (Submitted file)
RCMP seek help identifying security camera thief