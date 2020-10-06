B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Health officials reported 102 new cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C. as of Tuesday (Oct. 6).

That brings the province’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 9,841, while the death toll is now at 244. There are 1,384 active cases and 3,089 people under public health monitoring. Of the 71 people in hospital with the virus, 16 are in ICU.

The province has not had any new community or health-care facility outbreaks.

In their joint statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said the curve was flattening once again in B.C.

“People are doing the right thing and, as evidenced by the latest modelling data, individual actions are making a difference for all of us to stay safe and strong in the face of COVID-19,” health officials said.

“Public health measures are a part of our ‘new normal.’ As a result, we are starting to flatten our curve once again.”

READ MORE: COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

READ MORE: 59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus