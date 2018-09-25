B.C. realtor receives racist letter touching on ‘empty homes’

The letter has been met with condemnation of the racism after Winnie Wu posted it online

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A racist letter taking aim at a B.C. realtor of Asian descent is causing a stir online.

Winnie Wu, a real estate agent in Coquitlam in the Lower Mainland, shared the letter she received on Facebook on Sunday. With no return address or signature, the letter contains numerous deorogatory terms and slurs directed at the Asian community. It was sent to Wu’s work address with Sutton Group West Coast.

“An extremely racist letter I received in the mail. This type of hatred is appalling and should not exist in our community,” Wu said in the post.

The “open letter to Winnie Wu and all other Asian realtors in our cities,” goes onto claim that they have “invaded, infested and defaced Vancouver with your presence, systematically spreading uninvited into its neighbouring cities, including Coquitlam and beyond, like a sea or marauding ants.”

The letter also says most British Columbians are merely being politically correct on the issue, and that there is “hatred beneath the surface,” when it comes to foriegn buyers purchasing and leaving empty houses in the Lower Mainland, driving up the prices for others.

“You should tell your client that letting a house sit vacant leaves it open to vandalism,” the letter ends.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said it is aware of the letter. Black Press Media has reached out to Wu for further comment.

Letter met with support, backlash

Wu’s post has sparked debate online, with more than 100 comments condeming the letter.

“I am so sorry this happened to you. I think it’s great you shared. People need to know where they really live so they can change that,” Ernie Shadrack said.

“Please know, that this letter DOES NOT reflect the real opinion of the majority of people,” Debbie Cowan said.

But others say the letter touches on a genuine sentiment.

“Minus the racial slurs, this letter is 100% correct,” Robert Paulson said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route
Next story
Pawsitive response by B.C. community for 60-plus surrendered cats

Just Posted

Murder suspect appears by video in Cranbrook court

Court will determine on October 10, 2018, when Brandi Morrison of Cranbrook… Continue reading

Third Annual Game Changer Awards celebrate community involvement

The East Kootenay celebrated the giving, dedicated members of their communities at… Continue reading

Ice triumph over Hitmen in home opener

Youth take centre stage as Kootenay explodes for three second-period goals

Organizers reflect on a successful 55 + Games

The 2018 55+ BC Games had Cranbrook and Kimberley, and much of… Continue reading

Randy Tapp running for Cranbrook City Council

Barry Coulter A long-time resident of Cranbrook, well known for his involvement… Continue reading

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

B.C. realtor receives racist letter touching on ‘empty homes’

The letter has been met with condemnation of the racism after Winnie Wu posted it online

Pawsitive response by B.C. community for 60-plus surrendered cats

Community comes together to help surrendered cats at Penticton SPCA

Judge weighs Cosby’s sentence after declaring him ‘predator’

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill made the decision as he weighed the punishment for Cosby

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

U.S. worker charged after video shows him spitting on customer’s pizza

Jaylon Kerley of Detroit is charged with a felony count of food law violations

Andrew Weaver congratulates New Brunswick on electing first Green caucus

Election win means there are now three provincial Green Party caucuses in Canada

Around the BCHL: Merritt’s Matthew Kopperud nets Sun Devil scholarship

Around the BCHL is a look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Father, 9-year-old son killed in crash along B.C. highway

RCMP say family of five was hit head-on by a pickup truck north of Williams Lake

Most Read