Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

A 60-year-old woman is in custody in connection to a string of thefts at the Vancouver International Airport.

Richmond RCMP said in a news release Thursday the woman allegedly stole a purse from a passenger in YVR’s international arrivals terminal Wednesday morning.

The woman, who is a foreign national, is accused of being part of a larger, organized theft group that has allegedly stolen valuables from travellers at a number of airports. Her identity is not being released publicly unless charges are laid.

Plainclothes officers having been watching for these kinds of crimes at the airport since March.

“Suspects that specialize in this work generally work in teams and employ techniques to divert attention from their true purpose – to steal valuables away from their owners,” Insp. Keith Bramhill said.

“They are acute observers of people’s behaviour and their habits. They are often difficult to identify and detect as they are extremely good at their craft.”

A spokesperson with the detachment confirmed to Black Press Media that multiple charges are pending against the woman, who was expected to appear in court Thursday.

