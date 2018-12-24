B.C. ranchers take Christmas hamper rejects for farm animals

Barn cats love cream of mushroom soup and the livestock dines on Kraft Dinner

An annual dilemma for the volunteers who prepare Christmas hampers in Princeton is this: what do you do with food that has been donated, but can’t be distributed because it is past its expiry date?

This year that problem was solved when several ranchers came forward and said they could use the non-perishables to feed livestock and other animals.

Christmas hamper volunteer Doug Pateman said just because food is expired doesn’t mean it’s not fit for consumption.

However laws prohibited the Princeton Crisis Assistance Society from giving those boxes and cans to clients.

Ranchers, as it turns out, are less picky.

“Did you know barn cats really like cream of mushroom soup?” he asked.

While a drive organized by emergency services two weeks ago saw the donation of thousands of pounds of food from Princeton residents, there were some offerings that couldn’t be used for the hamper campaign.

“People just don’t realize what they are giving is past the date,” said Pateman. “They probably don’t think to even look.”

Pateman noted that cereal and noodles – when cooked – from macaroni and cheese can be used as filler for livestock.

At least two local farmers came forward to claim the spoils.

“It’s good that it’s not going to waste,” said Pateman.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

Just Posted

Top Cranbrook RCMP boss off to Kelowna

S/Sgt. Lee wrapped up last day on Dec. 20 in Cranbrook, will assume new duties in January.

Kootenay ICE acquire rights to Carter Loney

The ICE acquired the rights from the Victoria Royals in return for draft picks.

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Whether you’re a Christmas angel or a Grinch, this test will challenge your knowledge of the holiday

Bosom buddies: milk sharing group connects Kootenays

Moms use social media to trade breastmilk; Facebook group helping women unable to breastfeed

Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Where’s Santa? Track the jolly old fellow’s trip across the world this Christmas

NORAD Santa Tracker fires up for 2018

B.C. ranchers take Christmas hamper rejects for farm animals

Barn cats love cream of mushroom soup and the livestock dines on Kraft Dinner

Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest

Meng Wanzhou was arrested at YVR in early December

Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day 2018

From skating to festive movies, here’s what you can do after you’re done unwrapping gifts

Pot industry employs more than 10,000 people across Canada

Employment in pot related jobs rose 266 per cent to an estimated figure of 10,400 in November 2018

Most Read