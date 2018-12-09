B.C. police stop drunk driver who offered up burger instead of ID

Roadblock checks over the weekend found at least two other impaired drivers

During routine roadblocks over the weekend, Victoria police took at least three impaired drivers off the road, including one man who attempted to give officers a hamburger when they requested his driver’s licence.

RELATED: Police in Ontario resort to ‘naming and shaming’ drunk drivers

The VicPD traffic unit encountered at least five impaired drivers from Dec. 4-8, including two involved in collisions, one of which left a pedestrian with minor injuries after the driver was found to have twice the legal limit of alcohol in their blood.

That driver was served with a 90-day suspension of their driver’s licence as well as a court date.

On Friday, officers were met with a driver so inebriated he handed over his hamburger instead of identification upon a member’s request.

“He was so impaired he could not provide a sample,” VicPD said in a tweet.

RELATED: Early data suggests no spike in pot-impaired driving after legalization: police

Early Saturday morning officers took two more drunk drivers off downtown streets, tweeting a photo of two tow trucks impounding vehicles along Wharf Street.

Police will be out looking for impaired drivers until Jan. 1 as part of the CounterAttack campaign, a partnership with ICBC, during the holiday season when the risk of drunk driving is heightened.

Impaired driving is one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada; in B.C. 414 people have been killed in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents from Oct. 1, 2010 until Dec. 31, 2017.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
In Canada, the term ‘nationalism’ doesn’t seem to have a bad rap. Here’s why

Just Posted

League responds to Kootenay ICE rumour

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

City to apply for wildfire mitigation funding

The city is pursuing a grant opportunity to tackle wildfire mitigation in… Continue reading

Krebs named Kootenay ICE captain

Peyton Krebs has been named the 23rd captain of the ICE franchise

Groups come together to form sports council

Sports and recreation groups came together for an inaugural meeting to talk and share ideas of how to go forward.

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

B.C. police stop drunk driver who offered up burger instead of ID

Roadblock checks over the weekend found at least two other impaired drivers

In Canada, the term ‘nationalism’ doesn’t seem to have a bad rap. Here’s why

Data suggest that Canadians don’t see the concept of nationalism the way people do in the United States

Small quake recorded west of Vancouver Island

No injuries or tsunami warning after 5.4 rumble felt some 400 kilometres from Victoria

B.C. suspends Chinese portion of Asian forestry trade mission due to Huawei arrest

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of U.S. in Vancouver

Canadians spent $1.7 billion dollars online in December 2017

Online retail sales accounted for 3.4 per cent of total retail sales

2-year investigations nets $900,000 in refunds for payday loan customers

Consumer Protection BC says selling practices were ‘aggressive and deceptive’

New Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board elected

Redeveloping East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook a priority for new hospital district board

China: Canada’s detention of Huawei exec ‘vile in nature’

Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and internet company

Most Read