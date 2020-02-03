People stranded at the Sasquatch Mountain Resort line up for helicopter rides to Chilliwack after being stranded on top of the mountain by a landslide. (Vickie MacKenzie)

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort and provincial officials are planning a way out for those stranded by this weekend’s landslide.

In a statement on the Sasquatch Mountain Resort website, staff said they are working closely with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to plan an evacuation lane down Hemlock Valley Road, which was closed this weekend due to a landslide making the only route in and out of the resort virtually impassible.

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

An evacuation lane will be open at 12 p.m. on Monday. A MOTI escort vehicle will lead groups down the mountain. The lane will reopen from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to allow locals and staff time to head back up the mountain with supplies; the route back up the mountain will only be open to local traffic.

“Please be at Hemlock Valley Road by 5 p.m. at the latest,” the resort’s website advised. “If you are not here by this time, there is no guarantee of return as transport needs to occur during daylight.”

Activity to and from the resort came to a stop this weekend as the adverse weather conditions worsened and caused the landslide. The mountain was closed on Friday afternoon due to avalanche risk, high winds and heavy rains.

RELATED:$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

BC Hydro restored power to the resort and village on Sunday afternoon; until that point, the resort’s lodge had power and the guests were able to utilize the cafeteria for their needs. TRK helicopters offered shuttle services to Chilliwack Airport for those stranded at the resort for $150 per person; 12 people could travel per run.

Drive BC says there is no detour available and expects an update at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Black Press reporter Katya Slepian contributed to this report.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
