On June 26, B.C. paramedics responded to the most number of overdoses ever recorded on a single day. (BC Emergency Health Services/Twitter)

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Last week, B.C. paramedics responded to the most recorded overdoses in a single day, ever.

On Friday (June 26), BC Emergency Health Services responded to 131 overdoses across the province – double the daily average.

According to a post from BCEHS, overdoses were seen from “Chilliwack to Cowichan,” but BCEHS added when a paramedic responds to an overdose, the patient has a 99 per cent chance of survival.

READ ALSO: Wife of yogi who overdosed asks B.C.’s top doc to announce drug deaths like COVID fatalities

READ ALSO: ‘Lifeguard’ app launches as a made-in-B.C. solution to help prevent overdose deaths

The month of May marked the highest number of overdose deaths in a single month since the crisis was declared in 2016 with 170 people dying.

That’s roughly 11 people dying every two days. Throughout the pandemic, 174 people have died due to COVID-19.

The spike in overdose fatalities is part of a notable trend in the province as social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 has pushed drug users indoors. In March, 113 people died from illicit drug use, followed by a further 118 people in April, according to BC Coroners Service data.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. overdosesoverdose crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations
Next story
Air Canada cutting 30 domestic routes, closing stations at eight airports

Just Posted

MP Morrison reflects on systemic racism in public service, RCMP

Kootenay-Columbia MP wants RCMP mandate letters to prioritize combating racism

WildSafeBC reports cougar kill site in Kimberley Nature Park

Use extreme caution if you are walking or hiking in the area.

CVSE enforcing vehicle safety in Cranbrook

Be sure you have the proper licensing when towing a work or holiday trailer.

Emergency preparedness funding comes in for Kimberley, Aq’am

Provincial emergency preparedness funding is coming to Kimberley and the Aq’am community.… Continue reading

Farm life: the little things, June

The little things that brought me joy in June.

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

West Kootenay logging blockader files police complaint, is sued by company

Jessica Ogden had multiple confrontations with RCMP and with loggers in 2019

Thriller Queen: Nelson’s Roz Nay gets personal in Hurry Home

Nay’s new novel launches July 7

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

Most Read