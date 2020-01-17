B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Premier John Horgan says the government is making $5 million available for loans to help contractors who are in danger of losing their equipment due to a forest industry strike on Vancouver Island.

He says the program for struggling forest industry contractors will be available by the end of this month with bridge loans to help save equipment.

Horgan announced the funding during a speech to forest industry contractors at the annual Truck Loggers Association convention.

He spent much of his speech addressing the labour dispute between Western Forests Products and the Steelworkers union, saying the seven-month strike is unprecedented in British Columbia history.

Up to 3,000 people are out of work and local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling.

Horgan says he has urged both sides to negotiate a settlement.

ALSO READ: B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

Just Posted

Matt Andersen to tear it up in Cranbrook

Canadian singer, songwriter and guitarist showcasing new album at February concert at Key City Theatre

It happened this week in 1913

Jan. 12 -18: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

COTR Avalanche back in action for 2020

The College of the Rockies Avalanche volleyball teams are back in action… Continue reading

RCMP, Conservation officers, locals attempt to save elk in frozen river

Local emergency services personnel teamed up with rural residents to try and… Continue reading

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

A special prosecutor has been appointed to conduct an independent review into… Continue reading

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

On the job hunt with Nelson’s Make A Change Canada

The employment charity is organizing next week’s Kootenay Patricks, Montreal Canadiens game

Gratitude, even at Minus 20

Enhance enjoyment of God by expressing it in words and acts and emotions.

Work wanted: Good at duking

My goodness, the sturm, the drang, the accusations, the gnashing of teeth,… Continue reading

It’s 2020, a year for Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: Huge hugs to the people on my kids’ paper routes, 100-300… Continue reading

Hospice offering Live and Learn program for 2020

Program is run for people who are in the early stages of a terminal diagnosis

Most Read