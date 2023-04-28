B.C. Nurses’ Union President Aman Grewal speaks as B.C. Premier David Eby, back right, listens during an announcement at Langara College in Vancouver, on January 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Nurses’ Union President Aman Grewal speaks as B.C. Premier David Eby, back right, listens during an announcement at Langara College in Vancouver, on January 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreement

BCNU says 61 per cent of its members voted in favour of the new deal

Nurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.

The new deal includes wage increases and comes alongside a government promise to make B.C. the first Canadian province to adopt a nurse-to-patient ratio to improve workload standards in public health.

The BC Nurses’ Union says 61 per cent of its members voted in favour of the new deal, which also includes improvements in job flexibility and access to leaves, and investments in workplace health and safety.

Union president Aman Grewal says the agreement recognizes nurses’ dedication and sacrifice and includes significant investments to recruit more into the profession.

Premier David Eby says the agreement is part of the government’s commitment to continue supporting nurses and strengthening the provincial health-care system.

The government says it will spend $750 million on the new staffing model, which will allow nurses to spend more time with the people they care for and provide better services.

READ MORE: B.C. nurses reach tentative labour agreement with provincial government

READ MORE: B.C. set to introduce nurse-to-patient ratios, a first in Canada

BC legislatureHealthnurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update to B.C mental health policy, more resolutions passed at SILGA
Next story
Cranbrook History Centre gets $1 million grant for railcar building project

Just Posted

Two major infrastructure projects set to get underway in the coming weeks, according to the City of Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.
Two major Cranbrook infrastructure projects to get underway

Emily Bohmer, Bob McCue, Brad McCue, Brenda Burley (from left to right), feature in Cranbrook Community Theatre's presentation of "The Shoplifters,' directed by Michelle McCue, at the Studio Stage Door. (Barry Coulter photo)
CCT’s latest play takes us inside the mind of a shoplifter

Oscar Hamilton and Rhiannon Kowalchuk practice their roles as Sandy Dumbrowski and Danny Zuko (Beth Turcon photo)
Mt. Baker High students showing Grease at Key City

Cranbrook Bucks goaltender Nathan Airey tracks the play during a BCHL post-season game against the Wenatchee Wild. Airey was named BCHL Goaltender of the Year. Trevor Crawley photo.
Bucks stopper Nathan Airey wins BCHL Goaltender of the Year