FILE - In this 2018 file photo, oxycodone pills are displayed in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - In this 2018 file photo, oxycodone pills are displayed in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

B.C. nurse banned for 5 years for mishandling opioid pain killers

Jacob Sears couldn’t provide a credible explanation for his actions, nurses college found

A Vancouver nurse isn’t allowed to practise for the next five years, after he was found to have mishandled opioid pain killers over a two-month period.

Over July and August of 2021, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says Jacob Sears improperly accessed, handled, documented and wasted narcotic medications at multiple sites within the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority.

Specifically, the college found Sears mishandled hydromorphone and sufentanil, a more powerful derivative of fentanyl.

“His practice in this regard diverged significantly as compared with peers,” the college said in a notice published Aug. 18.

It added that Sears was unable to provide the college with a credible explanation for his actions, and agreed to give up his nursing registration on April 1.

Sears isn’t allowed to re-apply for reinstatement for five years.

READ ALSO: Scientists to take ‘CAT scan’ of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurseopioidsVancouver

Previous story
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from BC Liberal caucus for questioning climate change

Just Posted

Smoke is pictured billowing from the Connell Ridge fire, south of Cranbrook. (Photo via BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation alert lifted for 6 properties near Connell Ridge wildfire

BC Nurses’ Union vice president Adriane Gear, fourth from the left, stopped to meet with nurses in Cranbrook on Thursday, Aug. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
BC Nurses’ Union tours East Kootenay to hear feedback on staffing concerns, challenges

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has been working with other conservation groups, governments and zoos to breed, translocate and release endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into British Columbia’s wetlands. The endangered northern leopard frog is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
Team releases endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into wetlands near Kimberley

Riders with the Rolling Barrage, a cross-country motorcycle ride in support of people with PTSD, stopped to visit the Wall of Honour at Rotary Park before heading out of Cranbrook, Thursday, August 18. (Barry Coulter photo)
Thunder across the land: Rolling Barrage raises support for PTSD