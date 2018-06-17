Pittsburgh Penguins’ prospect Jordy Bellerive is expected to make a full recovery after being injured in a house fire in Calgary Saturday night. (NHL)

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

A B.C. hockey player is expected to make ‘a full recovery’ after he was injured in a reported house fire in Calgary on Saturday night.

North Vancouver’s Jordy Bellerive, who plays for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, was injured along with Ryan Vandervlis and team alumnus Matt Alfaro, the team confirmed in a statement.

Bellerive is a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect and the NHL said the young player is expected to be okay.

“Assistant general manager Bill Guerin has spoken with Bellerive, who is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery,” the league’s statement read.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Just Posted

Torch lit in Cranbrook to start countdown to BC 55+ Games

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will take place Sept. 11-15

Fiorentino, Wheeldon Cranbrook’s newly crowned Youth Ambassadors

Isabella Fiorentino named Sam Steele Sweetheart, Brooke Wheeldon named Princess at Pageant that kicks off Sam Steele Days

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

College of the Rockies celebrates annual convocation

The College of the Rockies celebrated their 42nd convocation ceremony on Friday,… Continue reading

Permanent MRI unit operational at Cranbrook hospital

New MRI replaces mobile unit and will double testing capacity for East Kootenay patients.

The week in review: June 8

A video recap of this week’s top stories

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

Most Read